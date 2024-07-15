SingularityNET Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $688.04 million and $4.28 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,748.34 or 1.00041592 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61146823 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $4,245,158.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.