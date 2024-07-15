Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.62 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,748.34 or 1.00041592 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070055 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00154113 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

