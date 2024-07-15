Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,720 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $6,799,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 133,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DEI shares. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 2.7 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

