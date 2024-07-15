Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Argus boosted their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Hologic Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

