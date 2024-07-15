Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,999,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 218.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,688,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $394.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.