Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,727,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Entegris by 1,626.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,822,000 after buying an additional 333,973 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 2,200.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 224,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 214,510 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 809.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after buying an additional 201,484 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Entegris Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $144.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.52. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $7,695,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

