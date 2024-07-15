BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 60.0% in June

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 16.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCTXW opened at $0.13 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

