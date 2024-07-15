BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 60.0% in June

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 16.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCTXW opened at $0.13 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.