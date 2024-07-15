Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Trading Down 7.7%

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 389.50 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 401 ($5.14). Approximately 442,785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 280,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434.50 ($5.57).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATYM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.62) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.25) to GBX 480 ($6.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Atalaya Mining Stock Down 9.0 %

Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £553.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,889.13, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 433.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 387.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,043.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.23), for a total value of £315,900 ($404,636.86). 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

