Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Down 8.3%

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 342.52 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 348.45 ($4.46). Approximately 18,102,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 4,759,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.87).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.76) to GBX 380 ($4.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 346.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 448.36.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 27,320 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £99,991.20 ($128,078.90). Insiders have purchased 27,403 shares of company stock worth $10,029,284 over the last quarter. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

