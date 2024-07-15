Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 4.7%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.73 ($0.11). 349,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,601,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.33 ($0.11).
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39,567.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 3.19.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
