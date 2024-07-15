SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 12.4%

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.66 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13). Approximately 106,595,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,628% from the average daily volume of 6,167,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

SolGold Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.60. The company has a market cap of £291.84 million, a P/E ratio of -880.00 and a beta of 1.19.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

