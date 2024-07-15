Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Shares Up 4.1%

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.48 ($0.03). 311,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 507,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.39 ($0.03).

Proton Motor Power Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.86 million, a P/E ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.16.

About Proton Motor Power Systems

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

See Also

