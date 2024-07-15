Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Up 57.5% in June

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,810,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $19,008,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 4,046,065 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,810,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 1,237,440 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 188,787 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

