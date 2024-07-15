Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.07 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.85.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.