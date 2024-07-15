Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.07 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HEPA Free Report ) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.63% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

