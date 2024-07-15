First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTGS. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,600,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 296,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 325.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 136,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.