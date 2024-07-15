Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the June 15th total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EDR opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $552,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $552,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,955 in the last ninety days. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,439,000 after purchasing an additional 226,724 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,523,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,939,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,983,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

