Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Rises By 57.6%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3999 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.