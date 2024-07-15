Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Grows By 58.5%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

