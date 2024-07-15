Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $115.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $194.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.35.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.31%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,685,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

