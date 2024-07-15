Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Increases By 27.4%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Annexon Trading Up 11.2 %
Shares of Annexon stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Annexon has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $561.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.29.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
