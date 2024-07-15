American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Short Interest Down 14.2% in June

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMLI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on American Lithium from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th.

American Lithium Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMLI stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. American Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.52.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that American Lithium will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Lithium

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMLI. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Lithium by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 891,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Lithium by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

