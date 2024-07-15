American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,600 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 411,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $85.92 on Monday. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.62.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

