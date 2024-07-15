AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned 1.08% of AmpliTech Group worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMPG stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.56. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group ( NASDAQ:AMPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.