Short Interest in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Drops By 17.6%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.82.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.96% and a negative net margin of 257.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.
