Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Increases By 27.7%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AstroNova Price Performance

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstroNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALOT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

