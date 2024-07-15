Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $26,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 90.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $104.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.92. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

