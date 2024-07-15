1,283 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.80 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

