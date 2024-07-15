Bill Newton Sells 238,000 Shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Stock

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Newton sold 238,000 shares of WizzFinancial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £92,820 ($118,893.30).

WizzFinancial stock opened at GBX 39.42 ($0.50) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of £22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.59. WizzFinancial has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.73 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

