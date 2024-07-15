Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $230.54 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $233.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average of $187.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.