InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.9% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 38,895.7% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $61,688,000 after buying an additional 146,248 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,487,727 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,046,637,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 74,321 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,608,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.86.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $453.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

