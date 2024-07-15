Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 38,895.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,248 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 17.5% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,487,727 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,046,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 74,321 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $453.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.94 and a 200 day moving average of $416.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.86.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

