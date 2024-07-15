Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,805 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 761,624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 163.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 692,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 430,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 33.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 308,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.5 %

VOD stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

