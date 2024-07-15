ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Down 18.0% in June

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 64,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. ADS-TEC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

