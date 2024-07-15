AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCM opened at $25.09 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $25.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.