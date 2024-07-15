Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Drops By 18.0%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGNG opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $31.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40.
Global X Aging Population ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Aging Population ETF
About Global X Aging Population ETF
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Aging Population ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.