Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Drops By 18.0%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNG opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $31.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40.

Global X Aging Population ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Aging Population ETF

About Global X Aging Population ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

