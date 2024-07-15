AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AGRIW stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands segments. It offers controlled environment agriculture equipment; management advisory services; and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development business; and food products manufacturing activities.

