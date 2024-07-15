AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of AGRIW stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AgriFORCE Growing Systems
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.