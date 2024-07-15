Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 325,100 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Senmiao Technology Price Performance

AIHS opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

