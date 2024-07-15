Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Up 28.1% in June

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Alset news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 456,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $310,411.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,080,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 709,516 shares of company stock worth $563,541. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alset stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Alset has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $12.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 227.02%.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

