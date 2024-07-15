Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Short Interest Update

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFARGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

AFAR stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $181,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth $761,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 194,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

