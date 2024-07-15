iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 14.7% in June

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
