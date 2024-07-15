iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 14.7% in June

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 127,571 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $6,847,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,559 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,177,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

