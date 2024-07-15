Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Update

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $41.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.84. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
