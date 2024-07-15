Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Decreases By 20.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 17,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
