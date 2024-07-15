Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Up 36.2% in June

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
