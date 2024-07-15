Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Short Interest Up 32.8% in June

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,830,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $294,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 822,156 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 525,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

