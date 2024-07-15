Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Up 32.1% in June

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

VLYPO opened at $23.78 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.5777 dividend. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.