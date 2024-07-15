Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of VONE stock opened at $253.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $254.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.32.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.814 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

