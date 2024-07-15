Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Increases By 21.1%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Down 3.4 %

YOSH opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Yoshiharu Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.94.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

