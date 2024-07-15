Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Increases By 21.1%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Yoshiharu Global Stock Down 3.4 %
YOSH opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Yoshiharu Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.94.
Yoshiharu Global Company Profile
