VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 822,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

VSE Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $89.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. VSE has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $91.73.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VSE will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSEC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Get Our Latest Report on VSE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in VSE by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VSE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.