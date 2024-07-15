Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,461.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 114,884 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $200.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $942.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.77. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $202.16.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

