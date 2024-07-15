Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Up 28.4% in June

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 18.6 %

NASDAQ VRPX opened at $1.36 on Monday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

